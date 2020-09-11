Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor also said Friday that another $50 million will be made available to parents so they’re less likely to leave the workforce while their children learn amid pandemic challenges.

The program will provide $1,500 per child with a maximum of $3,500 per family.

The money is coming from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal emergency relief package approved earlier this year.

Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has nearly 35,000 infections and just over 400 deaths through Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.