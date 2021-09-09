Gov. Little calls Biden’s latest vaccine requirement ‘government overreach’

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little called President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine requirement “government overreach.”

On Thursday, Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements that will force companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

RELATED: Biden to require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly

The move is expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans.

Today’s actions from President Biden amount to government overreach. Government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 9, 2021

“Today’s actions from President Biden amount to government overreach,” Little tweeted. “Government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business.”

Idaho has amongst the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Little has encouraged Idahoans to get vaccinated but has never issued any kind of requirement.

Early on in the pandemic, Little refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, instead putting the decision on local jurisdictions.

Idaho’s COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing rapidly over the past few weeks. It has put such a strain on hospitals that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care for the Panhandle region.

This was a direct result of more people needing to be hospitalized, lack of beds and staffing shortages. The US Army also deployed a 20-person medical team and Little called in the National Guard to help with the crisis.

READ: ‘A last resort’: Crisis standards of care activated in North Idaho as region struggles to keep up with COVID surge

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.