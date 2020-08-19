Idaho governor calls special session due to pandemic

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little is calling the part-time Legislature back into a special session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor in a news release Wednesday said the special session will start Monday.

He said lawmakers will consider election law changes as well as establishing temporary civil liability standards related to the pandemic.

Lawmakers have been calling for a special session to address those two issues.

Lawmakers say polling places for the November election could be limited due to a lack of volunteers.

Some lawmakers also say that a liability shield law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses from frivolous lawsuits from people who get COVID-19

