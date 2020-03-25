Idaho Gov. Little orders immediate statewide stay-home order

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little on Wednesday issued an immediate statewide stay home order for Idaho, which will be in place for 21 days.

Little said he made the decision after talking with public health officials and also issued an extreme emergency declaration. He asked that all people self isolate, even if they are not feeling sick.

Under the order, essential services, like grocery stores and medical facilities, will remain open. Restaurants must close their dine-in facilities, but can still provide drive-thru or delivery options.

The order limits non-essential travel and gatherings of any number. Idahoans can still go for a walk, run or bike ride, but must stay six feet apart from other people.

The order is enforceable by law, but Little said he wants the public to do their part by just staying home.

“We will get through this together, as long as we all play an active part in fighting the spread of coronavirus,” Little said.

Little’s order comes on the same day that Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s order will go into effect. The Washington stay home order begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be in place for two weeks.

