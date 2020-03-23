Idaho Gov. Little addresses state’s COVID-19 response

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little held a press conference addressing coronavirus developments in the state.

According to Gov. Little, there is no shelter in place order yet, and the state is continuing to follow CDC guidelines.

Gov. Little said there were 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another case shortly after the conference. Little says he expects those numbers to rise with testing. All of the patients, he says, have only mild to moderate symptoms, and are either recovering at home or are fully recovered.

Idaho is reporting 50 cases of #IdahoCovid19 to date. Updated numbers at https://t.co/BYu73eUZir See why the numbers might not match health district announcements: https://t.co/mVMGVetT5E — DHW (@IDHW) March 23, 2020

There are no reported deaths to COVID-19 in Idaho.

“Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Gov. Little. “I’m committed to making all decisions based on science.”

With that, Gov. Little says that measures in one part of the state may not translate very well to other parts of the state, due to the varying geography and people of the state.

Gov. Little signed proclamations at the conference. One of these would increase healthcare provider capacity—broadening the use of telehealth services, streamlining the licensing of healthcare workers and removing restrictions for physicians, to bring them into the fold.

“I can’t snap my fingers and make doctors,” said Gov. Little, noting that he could use state powers to expedite treatment in healthcare.

On the comparison between the flu and COVID-19, a spokesperson said that the flu is far more predictable, typically striking from October through May, and most hospitals are ready with staff and infrastructure. COVID-19, unfortunately, comes on top of the seasonal flu and is stretching resources thin.

One out of ten people requesting COVID-19 testing actually get screened, though the state notes that many people may not require testing and are simply concerned. The state is keeping track of area hospital numbers to make sure they don’t get overwhelmed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.