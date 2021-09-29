Idaho Gov. Brad Little visting Kootenai County Wednesday

Gov. Brad Little COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Governor Brad Little will be in the Idaho Panhandle Wednesday.

He is set to visit the monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d’Alene.

It’s a treatment center for patients who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The treatment is meant to keep people who have the virus out of the hospital.

Hospitals in North Idaho are still operating under crisis standards of care because of all the COVID-19 hospitalizations.

RELATED: Governor Brad Little responds to religious groups regarding mask mandates and spiritual needs

RELATED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.