Idaho Gov. Brad Little visits Kootenai County antibody treatment center

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little toured one of the three monoclonal antibody treatment centers in Idaho Wednesday.

Gov. Little visited the treatment center at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. The center is for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The treatment is to keep people with the virus out of the hospital.

The fairgrounds center has six treatment rooms set up, is open three days a week and can take up to 48 people a day.

Governor Brad Little is touring the the monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds this morning. This center is one of three the state put up. Hospitals also do their own monoclonal antibody treatments. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/GVGKLC0FqA — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) September 29, 2021

Those who get the treatment receive four shots and IVs are not being used at this center. Heritage Health, which runs the center, said it has not had any patients needing to go the hospital after receiving the treatment.

The center has treated 198 people since opening Sept. 15. Aside from these centers, hospitals also do their own antibody treatments.

Due to COVID hospitalizations, hospitals in North Idaho are still under crisis standards of health.

PREVIOUS: Idaho Gov. Brad Little visiting Kootenai County Wednesday

RELATED: Another monoclonal antibody treatment option available in Kootenai County

RELATED: Kootenai Health picks back up monoclonal antibody treatment after brief break

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.