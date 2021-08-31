Idaho Gov. Brad Little to make COVID-19 announcement Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho– Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to give an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19 Tuesday.

He’s set to speak at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Gov. Little’s office did not say what the announcement was, just that it was about COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, Gov. Little said 9,763 more people in Idaho had gotten the vaccine since the FDA gave Pfizer full approval. The total number of doses given is now 1,480,615.

The state reported 1,312 new coronavirus cases for Sunday and Monday combined.

You can get more information on COVID-19 in Idaho here.

RELATED: Kootenai Health picks back up monoclonal antibody treatment after brief break

RELATED: Kootenai Health converts conference room to patient room as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

It’s been one week since full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,763 more Idahoans have chosen to receive the vaccine since then! Way to go! Keep it up, Idaho! #Choosetovaccinate #ourbestshot — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) August 31, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.