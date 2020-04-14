Idaho Gov. Brad Little to address expiring stay-at-home order Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little is set to address the state’s expiring stay-at-home order during a press conference on Wednesday.

Little announced the order on March 25 and said it would be in place for 21 days, expiring at the end of the day Wednesday.

Under the order, essential services, like grocery stores and medical facilities, have remained open. Restaurants have had to close their dine-in facilities, but can still provide drive-thru or delivery options.

Meantime, neighboring Washington state will stay under its stay home order through May 4. On Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will be working with California and Oregon to in an effort to reopen local economies.

During a press conference, Inslee said he had not had a chance to speak to Little about joining the West Coast Pact. Inslee said he heard there was controversy over Little’s order in Idaho.

“I see no reason not to [speak with Little],” Inslee said. “Once he gets Idaho in a consensus position, we’d be happy to talk to him.”

Little will make an announcement regarding Idaho’s plans moving forward Wednesday at 2:30 PST.

