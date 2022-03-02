Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs bill to give $50 million towards state education

CALDWELL, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed a bill Tuesday to help fund Idaho’s education programs.

Little signed Senate Bill 1255, which put $50 million toward the new “Empowering Parents” grants. The grants aim to provide resources for parents, such as computers, tutoring, internet connectivity and more.

The grants will be available for public and non-public students to address learning loss and provide support for Idaho’s most at-risk students.

“The Empowering Parents grants reinforce this fact – a person’s education starts in the home. Parents are in the driver’s seat, as they should be and always will be in Idaho. The Empowering Parents grants put families in control of their child’s education and help set them up for success,” Governor Little said.

The bill was met with mixed opinions, though. While some believe the bill will only help fund private and religious schools, others say it will create a vital education savings account for the state.

“This will just take money from public education,” Andy Grover, executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators told the Associated Press.

Despite the testimonies, Little signed the bill Tuesday as part of his “Leading Idaho” plan.

“The children today will become the workforce of tomorrow. We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state prosperous for future generations,” said Little.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

