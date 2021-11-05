Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he plans to sue President Biden over new vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho– Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will join a lawsuit aimed at President Joe Biden’s administration.

The lawsuit is a response to a new federal vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers. Those companies and their employees will need to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly.

The new requirements go into effect on Jan. 4, 2021, and could apply to about 84 million people. However, there aren’t any numbers out currently that show how many of those people have already gotten the shot.

Little released a statement detailing his concern with the mandate.

“I joined Idaho leaders in communicating to President Joe Biden in September our concerns with his federal vaccine mandate on private business, and we threatened legal action if he did not rescind the directive. Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses – yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector. I have been actively working with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and my legal team, and we will join a multistate lawsuit Friday to stop this latest attempt to force the private sector to police President Biden’s vaccine mandates.”

This isn’t the only multi-state lawsuit Little has joined challenging Biden’s vaccine requirements. He’s also listed on one against the administration’s vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

