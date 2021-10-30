Idaho Gov. Brad Little joins lawsuit challenging President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho– Idaho Governor Brad Little announced on Friday he was joining in on a lawsuit that challenges President Joe Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate.

The executive order requires people working for federal contractors to be fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021, with a few exceptions.

Gov. Little isn’t the only Gem State leader listed on the lawsuit. The Idaho Office of the State Board of Education is also a party to the lawsuit on behalf of the state’s universities. That’s because leaders said the universities could lose up to $89 million in existing federal contracts, much of which involves important research.

“President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate not only harms Idaho workers and businesses that partner with the federal government, but it forces states to implement Biden mandates that are without legal precedent. Tens of millions in university research dollars are at stake. This is coercive federal overreach, and it must be stopped,” Governor Little said.

This is a multistate lawsuit. The other states challenging the mandate are Georgia, Utah, Alabama, Kansas, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Florida also filed a similar lawsuit earlier in the week.

“Many Idaho businesses of all sizes engage in contracts with the federal government to provide products and services that ensure our country can function properly. Now, business owners who pursued the American dream and worked to fill important needs for our nation are being coerced into policing your vaccine mandates,” Governor Little wrote. “Some of these Idaho contractors have been in longstanding business relationships with the federal government, and changing their contracts midstream forces them to choose between losing their employees or giving up their business. It is just plain wrong.”

Idaho’s participation in the suit was facilitated by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office.

Today, I joined a multistate lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042, also known as the federal contractor vaccine mandate. https://t.co/K0lm8aBLUv pic.twitter.com/KB3xfWp0GO — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 30, 2021

