Idaho Gov. Brad Little gets COVID booster

BOISE, Idaho– The governor of Idaho rolled up his sleeve and got his COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Gov. Brad Little posted pictures of himself getting the shot to Twitter Friday. In the tweet, he also encouraged people to talk to their health care providers for more information on the vaccine.

As of Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 843,741 people in the state are fully vaccinated. The state said 161,435 people have gotten an additional booster dose.

A booster dose is given to people who are fully vaccinated after a certain amount of time has passed to “boost” their immunity level, the state health department said. Booster shots are given to people who have moderate to severely compromise immune systems.

More information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho can be found here.

