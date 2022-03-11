Idaho Gov. Brad Little announces he will run for re-election

Darin Oswald FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little gestures during a press conference at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Gov. Little has signed onto an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The Republican governor on Thursday, July 29, 2021, joined Republican governors from 11 other states in supporting a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.

BOISE, Idaho– Idaho’s governor wants to stay in office for another term.

Gov. Brad Little announced Friday he intends to run for re-election.

“As Governor, my priority has been to make Idaho the best place to live, do business, and raise a family,” Little said. “During my first term, together, we achieved billions in historic tax relief, record investments in transportation, and continued our strong support for education in Idaho – and we are just getting started!”

The Brad Little for Governor campaign has already received almost $1.6 million. It has nearly 2,700 contributions from Idahoans and businesses across all 44 counties.

Little said on Friday he submitted his Declaration of Candidacy to Idaho Secretary of State.

He was elected as Idaho’s 33rd governor in 2018 and took office in 2019. Before he was governor, he served as a state senator and as Idaho’s lieutenant governor.

Idaho’s primary elections will take place on May 17.

