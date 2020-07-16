Idaho football to limit home games to 5,100 fans in Kibbie Dome

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the interest of health and safety, seating in the Kibbie Dome for the 2020 football season is being adjusted. Capacity is limited to approximately 5,100 fans this season, to maintain healthy operations for large events. With the limited number of seats available this year, season tickets are the only surefire way to guarantee attendance at Vandal home games. Fans are encouraged to secure their season tickets today by calling the Idaho Ticket Office at (208) 885-6466.

“Gamedays on our campus are the most exciting days of the year,” said Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik . “Given our fans are traveling up from Boise and the Magic Valley, and driving over from Seattle and Portland, as well as coming down from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, we did not make these decisions lightly. Adjusting the capacity for the Kibbie Dome is just one of the many steps we’ve taken in an effort to help provide a safe gameday environment for everyone involved.”

“The University of Idaho is working closely with public health officials to provide fans the opportunity to cheer on the Vandals while being conscious of the realities surrounding COVID-19,” President Scott Green said. “I want to thank Vandal Athletics and events staff for their work making the necessary adjustments so we can host events while meeting the required protocols.”

All tickets will be reserved seating. The University of Idaho Ticket Office has changed the seating chart to reflect the limited number of available seats in 2020, forcing some season ticket locations to be moved. Season tickets will now be available based on the new seating chart, which allows for more physical distancing and all fans will be required to wear face masks while inside the Kibbie Dome. For questions on available seating or your new location, please contact the University of Idaho Ticket Office at (208) 885-6466.

“While we remain ready for the regular season to begin on Sept. 5 the most recent announcements by other conferences have challenged us,” said Gawlik. “We’ll continue to work with the Big Sky Conference to be strategic in our planning for the upcoming season.”

Changes to your seat location will not be forever. When the Kibbie Dome does return to full capacity, season ticket holders will have the option to move back to their 2019 seat location as long as minimum requirements are met.

Further, should any changes be made to the schedule that impact the number or dates of home games, Idaho Athletics will provide season ticket holders the following options:

Credit of payments Credit your 2020 football season tickets and RV parking permits to the 2021 football season

Donation of payments Donate your 2020 football season tickets and RV parking permits to the Vandal Scholarship Fund – in support of athletic scholarships – and receive a fully tax-deductible gift receipt

Refund on tickets A full refund will be provided for 2020 football season tickets and RV parking permits. Contributions associated with priority seating and parking will become a full tax-deductible gift.



Contributions to the Vandal Scholarship Fund (VSF) associated with seating and parking have been invested in student-athletes at the University of Idaho to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to be successful in the classroom, in competition and in the community. A donor may request a refund of their annual donation associated with seating and parking. Fans are asked to consider reallocating these funds as a charitable gift in support of Idaho’s student-athletes. Priority points are attached to VSF giving and will be forfeited if a refund is requested.

Athletics acknowledges possible concerns felt by the Vandal Family and is working toward providing a safe atmosphere this fall. Commitment to the University of Idaho’s more than 300 student-athletes is greatly appreciated.

Questions can be directed to the University of Idaho Ticket Office at (208) 885-6466.

