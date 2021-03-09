Idaho football game vs. Northern Arizona Saturday has been postponed

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho at Northern Arizona University football game scheduled for Saturday, March 13, will be postponed due to COVID protocols within the Vandals’ program.

The schools and the Big Sky Conference staff are determining when the game will be rescheduled, which will be announced at a later date.

This is the first postponement for the Vandals in an already short six game Big Sky Conference Schedule this Spring. Make up dates will be difficult.

