Idaho Fish and Game to stock 15,000 rainbow trout in Panhandle region

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Enjoy the last few days of summer by fishing for rainbow trout across the Idaho Panhandle region.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is stocking 15,000 rainbow trout at various lakes across North Idaho.

You can find the trout in these areas:

Antelope Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 6 – 10.

Post Falls Park Pond. Will be stocked Sept. 6 – 10.

Smith Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 6 – 10.

Snow Creek Pond. Will be stocked Sept. 6 – 10.

Gene Day Pond. Will be stocked Sept. 6 – 10.

Avondale Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 13 – 17.

Fernan Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 13 – 17 and Sept. 20 – 24.

Lower Twin Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 13 – 17 and Sept. 20 – 24.

Mirror Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 13 – 17.

Round Lake. Will be stocked Sept. 13 – 17.

IDFG said stocking is tentative and dependent on water conditions. Stocking dates might change because of weather or staffing constraints.

Many of the places are easy to access and family-friendly, the department said. Make sure to have a fishing license and some basic tackle when you go.

The department said annual adult fishing licenses are around $30 and ones for kids ages 14 – 17 cost $16, but they’re free for kids 14 and under. You buy a license here or call (800) 554-8685.

