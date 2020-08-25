Idaho Fish and Game kills cougar spotted near Priest River Junior High School

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has killed a cougar that was spotted near Priest River Junior High School early Tuesday morning.

The Priest River Police Department said the cougar was spotted just north of the school around 7 a.m. and had previously attacked a house pet in the area.

The IDFG, PRPD and a wildlife biologist from the Kalispel Tribe of Indians used dogs to track the cougar and found it in a wooded area within city limits.

Authorities euthanized the animal because of its proximity to the city and for the safety of people living in the area.

The cougar will now be examined to determine its age, weight and any possible diseases or other abnormalities.

