Little Pine Fire burns half a square mile near Sandpoint, no structures threatened

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The Little Pine Fire near Sandpoint has burned 321 acres (half a square mile) and remains at zero percent containment.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon and is burning about seven miles north of Priest River.

The fire remains within Idaho Endowment Timberland boundaries, with 120 firefighters working to put it out. Crews from the Idaho Department of Lands and U.S. Forest Service are helping with the firefight.

There are no structures threatened, nor evacuations, nor road closures at this time, but smoke can be seen from Priest River, Sandpoint and north of Highway 2.

A release from IDL said the fire was driven by high winds, which caused spot fires and led to fire growth.

With extreme weather in the forecast, first responders are asking the public to be careful with campfires.

