Idaho education leaders to host mental health summit for students struggling during pandemic

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — Remote learning has taken a toll on many students. Multiple studies have shown an increase in depression and anxiety in students since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is why Idaho education leaders will hold a mental health summit for students across the state Tuesday.

The 90 minute Student Mental Health Summit will begin with opening remarks from Governor Brad Little, followed by a keynote address from the founder and CEO of the nation’s leading nonprofit organization promoting health awareness and education for young adults.

The Summit will also feature video messages prepared by Idaho student leaders both in high school and college.

Watch the Student Mental Health Summit live at 3:00 p.m. PST here.

A recording of the Summit will be posted here.

