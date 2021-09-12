Idaho Deputies find drowning victim in Rockford Bay

by Matthew Kincanon

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A drowned man was found in Rockford Bay Sunday morning when an unoccupied boat was discovered.

At around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Patrol and Marine Deputies responded to an unoccupied boat that had floated up to a dock at the bay.

An employee of a nearby marina said they found the man submerged in the water next to a dock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office they are notifying the victim’s family and gathering more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

