Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to discuss COVID-19 in the state

BOISE, Idaho– Some of Idaho’s top health leaders are set to meet Tuesday afternoon and talk about COVID-19 in the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. MST on Webex.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

As of Monday, 898,484 people in Idaho were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reported 328,946 cases, with 1,495 being reported Monday.

People can join in and listen here.

