Idaho COVID-19 cases reach 31

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

There are now 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, public health officials in the state said Friday.

Blaine County continues to have the most, with the South Central Public Health District reporting 19 cases in the county.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed an additional two cases in Kootenai County on Friday, bringing the total in that area to three.

