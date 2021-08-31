Idaho boy riding electric scooter dies in crash

by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police says a 13-year-old Boise boy was killed after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter.

The Ada County Coroner’s office said Landon Hyland died just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Idaho State Police were responded to the collision in Caldwell just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. In a prepared statement, the ISP said a 32-year-old Caldwell man in a Ford Escape and a youth driving an electric scooter were both heading west when the boy reportedly tried to cross the road and was struck by the car. The boy was not wearing a helmet.

The collision remains under investigation, the Idaho State Police said.

