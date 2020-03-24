Idaho Board of Education orders all public schools to close until late April

Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has ordered all public schools to implement a “soft closure” through April 20.

The Board made the announcement on Monday, saying that all publicly-funded education, including school districts and charter schools, close through April.

This soft closure would end all classes, but like Washington state, require essential school-based services to continue. The Board of Education asks the affected schools to continue food and childcare services, develop remote learning strategies and continue special education services.

The Board says they are working with public health officials to determine schedules for school reopening.

