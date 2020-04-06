Idaho schools closed for the rest of the year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Board of Education is extending soft school closures for the rest of the year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Board said there is a possibility that certain districts could reopen.

4 News Now reached out to the Coeur d’Alene School District, who says their buildings are closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, but that they could reopen if the coronavirus was sufficiently put down.

They also said they do not expect that to happen, so for the time being they will continue with ‘distance learning’ online.

