Idaho AG rules Gov. Little’s stay-home order constitutional

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Attorney General says Governor Brad Little’s stay-home instruction is legal.

This comes after the Bonner County Sheriff called the stay-home order “unconstitutional” and a violation of the public’s right to assemble.

RELATED: Bonner Co. Sheriff questions public health officials, calls COVID-19 response ‘unconstitutional’

Sheriff Daryl Wheeler is wrong, according to AG Lawrence Wasden, who says the governor can assert that order by law. Speaking to the Idaho Statesman on Friday, Wasden said that “the law in this area is clearly defined.”

Idaho’s stay-home order is in effect until at least April 15, and could be extended beyond then.

