Icy roads keep North Idaho shooting range closed

ATHOL, Idaho– Icy and unsafe road conditions will keep Farragut Shooting Range closed for a little while longer.

Idaho Fish and Game gave the update Friday afternoon.

Not only are the roads icy, but the range itself is too. Range volunteers and Idaho Fish and Game staff are doing all they can to get things back open. However, it doesn’t look like things will get too much better until some of the snow and ice melt.

As soon as that happens, Fish and Game said the range will reopen to the public.

Updates can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game website, by caling the Panhandle regional office at (208) 769-1414 or by calling the range office at (208) 683-1499. You can also watch for updates on Panhandle Region Facebook page.

