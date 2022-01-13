Icy roads in the morning, puddles in the afternoon – Kris

Freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw and repeat! We will be stuck in a familiar weather rut for the next several days. Expect temperatures to drop below freezing overnight with low clouds and fog. Wet roads and sidewalks will refreeze by Thursday morning. However, they will melt again as high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s Thursday afternoon. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries late Thursday afternoon or evening, but it won’t amount to much. That’s about the only weather excitement we will see for a while!

Expect dry conditions, mostly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures and areas of fog through the weekend. There’s a slight chance of some light precipitation early next week. However, there are no big storms on the way for the next 7 days.