Icy roads cause collisions in Grant County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

GRANT CO., Wash. — Icy conditions caused a few crashes in Grant County Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol and Grant County Sheriff’s Office have reported the following:

SR 17 closed due to a serious collision on SR 262 – take an alternate route

Icy conditions on I-90 between MP 168 and 178, eastbound and westbound

People in Grant County should expect patchy and freezing fog, with a chance of rain Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said there is a chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between 8-10 p.m.