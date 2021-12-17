Icy conditions make for dangerous driving across Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Stay home if you can.

That’s the message from the Spokane Police Department. It sent out an emergency alert Thursday asking everyone to stay off the roads.

The roads across Spokane are very slick, making the commute very messy. Spokane Police said officers responded to well over 100 crashes because of the ice. Some of those crashes have been 12-16 car pile-ups.

One crash on the South Hill involved an STA bus and an STA truck.

The City of Spokane said crews will be out working on the roads overnight. Their goal is to have them in a better spot for the morning commute.

Another pile up — this one is on the South Hill near 14th and Grand. It looks like an STA bus hit a pole and an STA truck hit the bus. A few feet away, there’s a five-car crash. Some roads and steep hills are closed. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Uz5mEhd98H — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) December 17, 2021

