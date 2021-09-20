What it’s like inside a Spokane ICU

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s somewhere not many people have gone: Inside an intensive care unit.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington gave 4 News Now KXLY exclusive access into its ICU to show what was really going on as COVID-19 grips the area.

4 News Now’s Robyn Nance and photojournalist Brian Belanger take viewers inside the ICU. Here’s what happened in the ICU ON Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

In our special report, 4 News Now cameras go to a place where cameras are rarely allowed: inside the intensive care unit of a hospital. It’s something Providence Sacred Heart never imagined they’d allow.

As the hospitalizations surged in this fifth wave of COVID-19, 4 News Now reached out to the Providence leadership team and asked if we could bring cameras inside to show the community the reality of working in healthcare during a pandemic.

“If you would have asked me two years ago, I would have said ‘Oh my gosh, we would never let cameras in our critical care unit,’” said Providence Nurse Manager and Chief Operating Officer Susan Stacey.

But, Stacey and her leadership team know this is unlike any other time.

Providence Sacred Heart has more COVID patients than any other time in the pandemic. Many who come in and need critical care never go home.

