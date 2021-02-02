ICE: Suspect in Adams County double murder in U.S. illegally

OTHELLO, Wash — The man who admitted to killing and dismembering two women in Othello is in America illegally, according to a statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mauricio Nava-Garibay, of Mexico, was arrested Thursday after deputies found the women’s bodies in a car. They were so badly dismembered, at first deputies did not know if they were human or animal remains.

Court records show Nava-Garibay told deputies he got into a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Wednesday evening. He said he hit her in the face, then a few minutes later, said he had a gift for her and asked her to come in the car with him. When she got in, Nava-Garibay said he stabbed her multiple times and strangled her with an extension cord.

Another woman, Guadalupe Martinez, went into the garage and Nava-Garibay said he threw her to the ground, which caused her to hit her head on the garage floor. Nava-Garibay then cut her throat. Court documents state Guadalupe had Autism and the mental capacity of a five or six year old.

Nava-Garibay said he dismembered their bodies because they were too heavy to lift into the car. He then drove to a location where he left the car with the bodies inside.

When Nava-Garibay was arrested, the tank top he was wearing was still soaked in blood.

Since the arrest, ICE has contacted Nava-Garibay at the Adams County Jail, where is being held on first-degree murder charges. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the jail and Nava-Garibay remains in local custody.

