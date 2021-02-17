Ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon to close for the season later this month

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you haven’t yet hit the ice at the skate ribbon this year, you better book an appointment soon.

Ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon is set to close down for the season on Sunday, February 28.

Skating is available as long as skaters follow proper COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks and social distancing. Riverfront Park has also been limiting the number of people on the skate ribbon at one time, which is why appointments are required ahead of time.

If you would like to sneak in one last skate before the end of the season, you can book your appointment and purchase your tickets here.

