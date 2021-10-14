Ice and fog cause multiple crashes on southbound Hwy 195 near Spangle

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now







SPANGLE, Wash. — Southbound lanes of Highway 195 were completely blocked just north of Spangle Thursday morning.

The road has since reopened.

The Washington State Patrol said icy conditions and fog have caused multiple crashes in the area.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.

A heads up that there is a several vehicle collision that has blocked all southbound lanes of US 195 just north of Spangle. At this time, there is no detour around the blockage. Expect long delays. https://t.co/aKJKOoQNjH pic.twitter.com/pfIVaZfccI — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 14, 2021

Traffic was backed up for several hours Tuesday as crews worked to clear the highway.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.