Crash on I-90 causes delays in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers hitting the road Friday should expect delays on I-90 in Spokane.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate on the Latah Creek Bridge. The wreck is causing traffic backup through the Geiger interchange.
WSDOT warned drivers should expect delays.
This is a developing story.
