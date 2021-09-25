Crash on I-90 causes delays in Spokane

I-90 crash causes delays CREDIT: WSDOT-East

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers hitting the road Friday should expect delays on I-90 in Spokane.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate on the Latah Creek Bridge. The wreck is causing traffic backup through the Geiger interchange.

WSDOT warned drivers should expect delays.

A heads up that there is a collision blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 on the Latah Creek Bridge in Spokane. Drivers are seeing backups to the Geiger interchange at this time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/pyARfUfMHe — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 24, 2021

This is a developing story.

