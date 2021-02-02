FBI says 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida; suspect dead

By TERRY SPENCER and MIKE BALSAMO Associated Press

Marta Lavandier Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Joe Cavaretta Police officers work near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Joe Cavaretta Law enforcement gather near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Terry Spencer Vehicles are parked near a roadblock Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting involving FBI agents. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Marta Lavandier Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Marta Lavandier Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)











SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded Tuesday morning while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.

Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding that the names of the deceased agents will not be released immediately.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video. The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

