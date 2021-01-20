‘I wish Joseph Biden success’: Rep. McMorris Rodgers releases statement on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement on the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, wishing him success while expressing concern for his immediate agenda.

“It’s my hope we can work in a bipartisan way and advance solutions that will uphold the Constitution and empower people with the courage to dream again,” McMorris Rodgers wrote.

In response to President Biden’s list of executive orders, including rejoining the Paris Agreement and revoking the Keystone XL permit, McMorris Rodgers urged “caution.”

“There couldn’t be a worse time to double down on these executive orders as our economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis,” McMorris Rodgers claimed. “They will raise costs on families and also hamper America’s global competitive edge to lead a new era of innovation.”

Prior to Inauguration Day, McMorris Rodgers backpedaled on her previous decision to contest the Electoral College results, saying that “we must have a peaceful transition of power.”

“Republicans in the last four years led with success to lift the regulatory burden on many fronts,” McMorris Rodgers continued in her statement. “As a result, America’s booming economy broke records before the pandemic.”

