‘I will uphold our citizens’ constitutional rights’: Klickitat County sheriff won’t enforce COVID restrictions

Courtesy of Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — A sheriff of one Washington county says he will not enforce Governor Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings across the state.

In a new letter, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said that Governor Inslee’s orders are a violation of citizens’ constitutional rights.

“Not allowing citizens to attend church or firearm dealers to conduct business is a violation of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, but the Governor has no problem allowing marijuana shops to stay open for business,” Sheriff Songer said.

Sheriff Songer has a history of refusing to enforce local mandates. In 2019, he told the Yakima Herald-Republic that he would not enforce a new initiative that placed stiff requirements on the sale and ownership of semi-automatic rifles.

“As Sheriff I will uphold our citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties and will NOT ENFORCE Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 Proclamation Orders on public gatherings and non-essential businesses” the letter read. “No crisis should ever violate a citizen’s liberty or God-given rights under our US Constitution or Washington State Constitution.”

