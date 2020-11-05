‘I was very pleased with the margin of win’: Bob Norris projected to be next Kootenai County Sheriff

Katerina Chryssafis

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Voters came out in record breaking numbers across Kootenai County. One of the main topics was who would serve as their new sheriff.

“I was very pleased with the margin of win. Very pleased how it progressed through the evening,” said Bob Norris, Sheriff Elect for Kootenai County.

Bob Norris, Mike Bauer, and Justin Nagel each ran to replace Ben Wolfinger, who is retiring after serving since 2013. Republican Bob Norris is now taking the lead at 64%.

“I’m very excited to put this chapter behind us and start serving the citizens of Kootenai County,” he said.

Norris is part of the Kootenai County Search and Rescue Team. Before that, he served nearly 30 years in the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office.

“I worked both patrol and our Custody Division which is our jail operation. Those happen to be two of the major functions here at the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office,” said Norris.

He hopes to use that experience to come up with a new community safety plan, especially for those living near the Kootenai County Jail.

Norris said 20 years ago, only 25% of inmates were charged with a felony. That number has grown to 86%.

“It’s flipped. It’s changed and we need to change with that change,” he said.

He said another big priority is protecting people’s rights. From the right to bear arms, to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“When that one woman was watching her son play football and a use of force occurs with a taser because she doesn’t have a mask on. These are situations that are going to compromise the relationship between the community and law enforcement for years to come,” Norris said.

