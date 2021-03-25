‘I was so behind, it was so scary’: Spokane man receives rental assistance from SNAP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic has meant financial hardship for a lot of people. Help is out there. The Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) just opened up applications for rental assistance.

“I can’t believe I’ve been on there for a year,” said Eddie Long.

One year – that’s how long the pandemic has been going on, and that’s how long Eddie has been on unemployment.

He had a lifelong career as a bartender, but they weren’t needed since bars and restaurants were closed for so long.

“I’m like almost 50 years old, and I couldn’t find another job bar-tending. We weren’t allowed to even be out at a bar. It was really difficult. I was behind, it was frustrating,” Eddie said.

He was several months behind on rent, not being able to pay for the roof that’s currently over his head.

However, thanks to SNAP, they helped him pay for it for a few months,.

“It was hard for me, to be honest with you. But, I was so glad it was there,” he said.

Now, SNAP is trying to help people like Eddie again.

The nonprofit just reopened its rental assistance program. It has actually two different rental assistance programs. One is just for people living in Spokane County and the City of Spokane, the other is for just those living in Spokane County, outside Spokane’s city limits.

The nonprofit received around $12 million to offer rental assistance.

“There hasn’t been a lot of resources for rental assistance. People have been waiting for these to come out. The rental assistance helps out with 12 months worth of rent. So, people can get caught up the whole year they’ve been behind,” said Carol Weltz, the director of community action with SNAP.

It does differ from person to person. There are also requirements to be eligible and each program has a little bit of different requirements:

Showing someone in the house qualifies for unemployment

Showing someone in the house has been through financial hardship because of the pandemic

A person in the household should be able to show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

The household income needs to be at or below 80 percent of the area median income For a family of two, that means monthly income could be a little more than $4,100.



Experiencing his own financial hardship in the last year, it was tough for Eddie. But, he’s made it through because of SNAP and hopes things will get better.

“They were incredible. They paid a couple months rent. I was so behind, it was so scary,” he told 4 News Now.

The program also doesn’t just help out with rent, it can also help pay for utilities. For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, click here. SNAP says the best way to get the assistance is to do so by applying online, but they can help over the phone. Weltz asks those applying to make sure to complete the applications.

