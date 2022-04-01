‘Aging out was difficult’: former foster youth gives back to Safety Net organization

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash — Safety Net is a local organization that helps former foster youth who have aged out of the system get on their feet. The charity recently expanded to a warehouse in North Idaho and is hosting a donation drive to help those who have aged out of the system.

At the age of 18, foster families stop receiving funding, which means the person in their care can be kicked out of a house.

“There have been occasions where we go pick a kid up, they’ve got a bag of stuff, they’ve been living with a family for a year, and they come home to find their stuff on the porch,” cofounder Molly Allen said.

The age has been lifted to 21, but foster children still need to sign up to be in the system again after turning 18.

Safety Net says many foster children don’t want to go back into the system because of bad experiences.

Jessica Blacksheer knows exactly how it feels to age out of the foster care system. It happened to her when she was a senior in high school ten years ago.

“Aging out was difficult, I was a little scared about what I was going to do,” Blacksheer said.

However, Safety Net made the experience a little less scarier. The charity helped Blacksheer get into her first apartment, and even paid some of her bills.

“Since then, I’ve been able to succeed because I felt like I had a home that felt like a home. So now, I have a home now, I can go above and beyond, and help others,” Blacksheer said.

When Blacksheer was pregnant with her first child, Safety Net provided her with the essentials she needed to become a successful first time mom.

Blacksheer is giving back to the organization through furniture donations to help the next youth furnish their home.

“I feel like it’s important to have your own furniture that you can call yours and not just live out of a suitcase,” Blacksheer said.

“Today, the story, the success with Jessica is just makes us happy, so happy, so proud, so proud. She was just young and she was scared and she was by herself and look at everything she’s done it’s remarkable,” Allen said.

Blacksheer now owns a home, works as a caregiver and has three kids. She’s also in school to become a funeral home director.

Molly Allen and Coleen Quisenberry started Safety Net with the goal of getting foster youth off to a good start and preventing them from falling through the cracks.

“Foster kids really need the support. And our community has many foster kids that need the support. When you look at the homeless camps that are out there. How many have been in the foster care system? We don’t have statistics, but I’m sure this charity is helping keeping more of them out of the homeless situation,” Quisenberry said.

Safety Net helps about 100 people a year with a variety of resources from books, buss passes to furniture.

“If you think about where your child was at when they were 18 and how well that may or may not have done on their own. That’s what we want you to think about when you think about helping these kids,” Quisenberry said.

The donation drive is happening Saturday from 10 am to 3 p.m. at 202 Seltice Way, Post Falls, Idaho.

Safety Net is asking for gently used household items and furniture.

RELATED: Safety Net to hold donation drive for foster teens on Saturday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.