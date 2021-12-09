‘I wanted her safe’: A local dad’s 911 call helped save a kidnapped Idaho teen

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A dad with a keen eye helped investigators find a man accused of kidnapping a Lewiston teen.

Ricky Kelley Jr. said there’s no question about what he would do when he stopped behind a Trailblazer Tuesday night. That’s because it wasn’t just any SUV, it was the one that matches the description of the one law enforcement was looking for in connection to an AMBER Alert. He said once he put things together he knew someone was in danger.

“It’s like something spoke to me and said ‘Hey, check the amber alert, check the plate, do everything you need to do.’ And so that’s what I did,” Kelley said.

It’s because of that phone call police were able to track down Jonathan Bowles and arrest him. Officers said Bowles kidnapped a 15-year-old Lewiston teen earlier this week,

Court documents show he had been talking to her for months and convinced her they were in a relationship. The documents said he was having sex with her before he convinced her to run away with him.

Kelley is a dad with daughters of his own. He said he just wanted to help make sure the teen was brought home.

“I wanted her safe, wanted him where he needs to go for doing what he did,” Kelley said.

Now, Bowles is facing five charges in Washington. Those include kidnapping and assault. He’s also wanted in Idaho for other charges. More charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Bowles will have to post a $1 million bond to go free.

Kelley said the situation made him appreciate his family.

“Value your kids. value your family. Hug your kids, show them love, everything that they need,” Kelley said.

State patrol documents also show Bowles is a convicted sex offender who served time in prison for child molestation.

