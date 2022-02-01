‘I want you locked up ’til the day you die’: Freeman High School shooting survivors share how that day changed their lives

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash- It was another day of emotional impact statements in court Monday from victims of the Freeman High School shooting.

Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman killing fellow student Sam Strahan and injuring three others. Sharpe pleaded guilty to charges earlier this month.

Victims want Sharpe to pay for what he did by receiving the maximum sentence the judge will allow. That September day forever changed so many lives.

“I believe in forgiveness, and I believe you spending your life in prison is showing you mercy for what you did,” student Elliott Clark said.

Victims talked about the fear, agony, pain, and horror they experienced all caused by Sharpe that day.

Sharpe held his head down in court as survivors shared their stories.

“The look I saw in his eyes that day, and every day since is a look of pure evil. The look of Caleb’s eyes that day made me know of a sure fact that Satan is real,” Clark said.

The trauma is still at the forefront of victims’ lives over four years later. Survivors were robbed of their high school experience, joy, and innocence.

“It sickens me to know that you Caleb Sharpe were able to receive your GED while my son has spent time as Sacred Heart for suicidal thoughts due to the trauma he suffers,” parent Allie Campbell said.

Many of them said they enjoyed going to school but that vanished when Sharpe opened fire.

“My kids and all the kids at Freeman will always be survivors. Sam will always be a hero, and you will always be a murderer,” Campbell said.

Parents also spoke about the moment they received text messages from their kids telling them there was a shooter at school.

“I want you locked up ’til the day you die,” one mom said.

They also spoke about the agonizing screams they heard as Strahan’s mom found out her son was killed.

“Now, along with gunshots, screaming and crying our son can add the scream of a mother who realized she will never be able to hug her baby boy again,” Campbell said.

Victims say Sharpe’s sentencing will never be enough to bring back Sam or heal the scars. However, they never want to see Sharpe roaming free ever again.

