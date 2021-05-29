‘I thought he would be dead’: Teenager on bike injured in hit-and-run; police investigating

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teenager’s future faces uncertainty because of a hit-and-run that sent him to the hospital.

15-year-old Braiden Hall was riding his bike on Saturday, May 22. He was training, doing cardio for wrestling that night around 11 p.m. Braiden was riding back and forth down a block in his neighborhood near Altamont Street and East Crescent near Spokane Community College.

His mom, Sara, said she was hesitant about letting him go work out that night, but he kept asking. She said she ended up letting him do it, knowing that he was responsible. He had lights on his bike, making sure he was visible, Sara said.

Thirty minutes later, she received a call saying her son had been hit by a car. When she got to him, she said he wasn’t able to move and was covered in blood.

“I thought he would be dead,” Sara said. “He definitely had a guardian angel with him.”

Hall sprained his ankle, knee, broke his nose and broke an eye socket. He ended up having to go into surgery and stayed in the hospital for four days.

Sara said the driver in that crash left the scene. Julie Humphreys, with the Spokane Police Department, said the hit-and-run crash is being investigated.

Now, the family is left wondering who did it.

“Every time someone drives by, it’s like, is that the car? It’s constant worry that if he gets on his bike again, is this going to happen again? You only get one miracle in your life, you know?” Hall said.

Hall is now home recovering, having to go through physical, speech and occupational therapy. His future with sports is currently unclear. The crash cut his wrestling season short, a disappointment for him as his football season was cut short, too.

