‘I think I’ll be back soon’: President Trump says he’s ‘feeling much better’ in health update

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

President Trump tweeted a health update from Walter Reed medical center on Saturday, saying he is “feeling much better” and thinks he’ll be “back soon,” following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

In the video, Trump admitted he wasn’t feeling too well on Friday when he agreed to be flown to the hospital. An update from White House Doctor Sean Conley that evening said the President had been administered remdesivir and was responding “very well.”

Conley also said President Trump had not needed any supplemental oxygen, though reports from an AP source later confirmed the President had been administered oxygen prior to leaving for the hospital.

READ: AP source: Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital

“This was something that happened, and it’s happened to millions of people all over the world and I’m fighting for them,” said President Trump. “Not just in the U.S.; I’m fighting for them all over the world.”

The President also confirmed First Lady Melania Trump is doing well in her recovery.

You can watch the full video below.

