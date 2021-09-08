‘I sincerely apologize to you all’: Gonzaga coach Mark Few shares statement following DUI citation

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few spoke out on Tuesday following reports he was cited for drunk driving.

“I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment. Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again. Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me.I deeply regret disappointing any of the members of the community, the young men and women who comprise my campus community, and the University as a whole. In particular, I am sorry for the hurt that I have caused to those most important to me – my family, my players, and my program.I am exceedingly grateful to those who continue to offer support to me, especially my wife and children. Thank you.”

A copy of the police report, obtained by 4 News Now through a records request, shows Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene Police after he was called in for erratic driving and speeding.

The report shows Few exhibited several signs of intoxication and refused to complete a field sobriety test. He provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 BAC is above the legal limit.

