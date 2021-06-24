‘I never thought anyone would kill someone’: One man dead, shooter on the loose leaves residents fearful

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead and another is recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in South Spokane, on Oak Street and 7th Ave. The killer hasn’t been caught, leaving those who live nearby to worry.

“I was very surprised to hear that there was a shooter and a shooter at large. That was very surprising,” said Amanda Marshall, who’s lived in the neighborhood since November. “It definitely makes me nervous. I’m definitely keeping the boys in, and it’s crazy.”

Police were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Alex Fairbanks says he heard fighting outside, so he went on his balcony. That’s when he heard a gunshot and called 911. He’s lived in the area for over a year and says this isn’t something he’s used to.

“Not normal for lower South Hill. I mean occasional property theft but never any violent crimes or anything around here, very generally really safe,” Fairbanks said. “I’m very kind of surprised and shocking to see an event unfold as it did.”

Other nearby neighbors say they’ve started to feel more uncomfortable at night but can’t believe someone was killed right outside their front door.

“I never thought anyone would kill someone,” said Starla Stratton.

“It is very concerning at night. It’s a whole different environment at night,” Marshall said. “During the daytime, it’s actually very chill. Nighttime, it gets sketchy.”

Police haven’t released the names of the victims or shooter, but they do say the man in the hospital is expected to live.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

