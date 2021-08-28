‘I need surgery and I can’t get it’: Man’s cancer surgery postponed

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash–As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the availability of beds for surgeries continues to be an issue.

Ten days ago Pat Lancaster was supposed to have surgery to remove part of his cancer at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.

“I found out 10 months ago that I had cancer. And it’s progressed and I’m at the point where I need to have the cancer removed,” Lancaster said.

He is one of many whose surgery got indefinitely postponed because there aren’t enough hospital beds or staff available.

“I just don’t understand why someone who has not been vaccinated gets a bed over me who has cancer and has been waiting on surgery. It’s frustrating.”

Providence said on Thursday 90 percent of its beds were taken by COVID-19 patients who were not vaccinated.

“It just doesn’t seem right, and I can’t do anything about it. I’m helpless. I feel like I’m in limbo,” he said.

He’s still waiting on when his next surgery date will be.

“Cancer spreads, and I’m giving this more opportunity to do that and I’d rather not. So, let’s just hope that it doesn’t and I get in and get things done,” Lancaster said.

MultiCare sent us this statement in regards to postponed surgeries.

“MultiCare uses best practices to ensure the safest care and treatment of everyone who seeks care at our facilities. We evaluate rescheduling surgeries based on a patient’s individual need and recommendations from their care team.”

