‘I love the sense of normalcy’: Community celebrates Fourth of July together

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Last year, many Fourth of July festivities were canceled because of COVID. This year, treasured celebrations are making a comeback as people come together to celebrate America’s independence.

“I love the sense of normalcy and the fact that we can have that sense of pride in our community and that we get to celebrate America,” said Chris Morgan. He attended the American Heroes Fourth of July parade on Sunday in Coeur d’Alene.

For Morgan and his family, it’s a tradition they were devastated they had to miss last year. This year, his wife was also in the parade.

“Right now, this is a great celebration,” he said. “We’re celebrating everything good about America. We’re celebrating our freedoms.”

This year’s parade also drew out newcomers like Scott Wilken.

“This is my first year at the parade. I’m really excited to get out and celebrate with the community,” Wilken said. “I’m excited for this year. It’s a feeling I haven’t felt in a while.

Both Morgan and Wilken say they’re enjoying the chance to be around people again and spend time with friends, neighbors and strangers.

“We’re all having fun. We’re braving this heat, braving the sunburns, and we came out here to celebrate America,” Morgan said.

Spokane and other surrounding cities canceled their fireworks shows because of fire concerns, but Coeur d’Alene will still have a show over the lake. The show will start at dusk on Sunday night.

